These Hawks relish playing in hostile environments, and that’s why they are in the Eastern Conference Finals

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young and the rest of the Hawks have gone on an incredible postseason run, defying almost all expectations and currently sit with a 1-0 series lead over another heavy favorite. After dismantling the Knicks in Madison Square Garden and taking the top seeded 76ers to Game 7 before winning the series in Philly, the Hawks have proven that no matter how little playoff experience or how many injuries they have, they feed off of the opposing crowd. Trae Young is the most notable example, as his Conference Finals debut was one for the history books.

