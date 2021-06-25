These Hawks relish playing in hostile environments, and that’s why they are in the Eastern Conference Finals

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. The Hawks tied up the series with a 110-88 win over the Bucks in game four and they were without Trae Young. Atlanta’s head coach Nate McMillan pulled his team together and that was the best Hawks team wins all season long. As for the Bucks, they played half the game without Giannis and he is still questionable for tonight as they look to bounce back and take the lead in the series at home.