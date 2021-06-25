These Hawks relish playing in hostile environments, and that’s why they are in the Eastern Conference Finals
Trae Young and the rest of the Hawks have gone on an incredible postseason run, defying almost all expectations and currently sit with a 1-0 series lead over another heavy favorite. After dismantling the Knicks in Madison Square Garden and taking the top seeded 76ers to Game 7 before winning the series in Philly, the Hawks have proven that no matter how little playoff experience or how many injuries they have, they feed off of the opposing crowd. Trae Young is the most notable example, as his Conference Finals debut was one for the history books.www.sportstalkatl.com