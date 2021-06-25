Cancel
Movies

‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key & Cecily Strong Search For True Love While Trapped In Candy-Colored Musical Town

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple+ has unveiled the official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a comedy musical starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as a couple whose relationship is on the rocks. Set to bow Friday, July 16, the six-episode musical comedy follows Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) who, when their backpacking trip goes wrong, discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. As spectacular and entertaining the candy-colored sets and grand musical numbers of Schmigadoon may be, Josh and Melissa can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Barry Sonnenfeld
Alan Cumming
Jaime Camil
Ann Harada
Kristin Chenoweth
Cecily Strong
Fred Armisen
Lorne Michaels
Dove Cameron
Jane Krakowski
Ariana Debose
Aaron Tveit
