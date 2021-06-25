‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key & Cecily Strong Search For True Love While Trapped In Candy-Colored Musical Town
Apple+ has unveiled the official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a comedy musical starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as a couple whose relationship is on the rocks. Set to bow Friday, July 16, the six-episode musical comedy follows Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) who, when their backpacking trip goes wrong, discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. As spectacular and entertaining the candy-colored sets and grand musical numbers of Schmigadoon may be, Josh and Melissa can’t leave until they find “true love.”deadline.com