"Access to health care is a big problem in America, and one of the key reasons is that health insurance is often linked to employment," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Why is that the case? Well, because we do it wrong." The end result is that millions of Americans have trouble finding health care coverage, "so they might be intrigued" by ads for health care sharing ministries, he said. "And if you haven't heard of them before, you may have come across one and not even realized it, because they have been growing fast in the U.S.," from 200,000 members a decade ago to a million now.