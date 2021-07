At the conclusion of a wild day in NA VCT Challengers Three closed qualifiers, Kansas City Pioneers and Gen.G have been eliminated from the tournament. The Pioneers had a solid run, defeating a Version1 team that qualified for VCT Masters Two: Reykjavik in the lower bracket, but unfortunately went up against Sentinels in the second round. Gen.G were close to upsetting Sentinels in the first round of the upper bracket, although ultimately were knocked to the lower bracket. They defeated an upstart Rise team in the first round of the lower bracket before falling to Envy 0-2 in the second round.