Conan O'Brien gives heartfelt advice as he says goodbye to late night TV

By Celebretainment
Delaware County Daily Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O'Brien urged his viewers to "try and do what you love" as he said goodbye to late night television. The 58-year-old comedian and chat show host bid farewell to his long-running programme 'Conan' after 11 seasons on Thursday (06.24.21), and he had some words of wisdom at the end of the episode.

