10 things all writers could learn fromLove Island. No, seriously.

By Emily Temple
Literary Hub
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, after a horrible, miserable year off due to the pandemic, my favorite television show of all time returns to ITV. That’s right, I am talking about Love Island, the boringest, stupidest, most deeply relaxing show on television. It’s just like The Great British Baking Show, only with hot semi-naked people whose accents you can only understand about 70% of the time. (This is a feature, not a bug.) The stakes are low, because the prize is basically ceremonial, but that’s fine—unlike contestants on American reality shows (even my beloved Challenge) these people don’t need to desperately compete for money. They have the NHS! They’re fine! (Besides, they can always get endorsement deals.) And while other people have pointed out how GBBS is particularly good television for writers, no one has thought (dared?) to say the same thing about Love Island. But it is. Really. And not just because watching it (and it’s on EVERY NIGHT fellas) slowly scrubs your mind until it is as clean and smooth and empty as an influencer’s cheek. The show is also very intelligently made, which means that it has some real storytelling lessons for writers, which I will enumerate below.

lithub.com
