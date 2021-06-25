Cancel
North Bend, OR

Accused North Bend killer could face kidnapping charge

By DAVID RUPKALVIS The World
World Link
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of murdering three people last Friday morning in North Bend could be facing additional charges related to the kidnapping of a Springfield woman. After Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday morning, it was revealed Nicholson forced Laura Johnson at gunpoint to drive him from Springfield. The two crossed almost half of the country in a day and a half before Nicholson decided to stop running and turned himself in.

