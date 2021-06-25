Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

U.S. to sue Georgia over restrictive new state voting law-source

By Sarah N. Lynch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1mBO_0af99kU200
The U.S. Department of Justice Building is pictured, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit on Friday challenging a Georgia election law that imposes new limits on voting, calling it a violation of civil rights, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The Georgia law is one of a wave of new measures passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures this year, fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

After a sweeping Democratic-sponsored bill aimed at protecting access to the ballot died on a party-line vote in the Senate this week, President Joe Biden vowed to take other steps to protect voting rights.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Voting Rights#U S#Election#Republican#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Do Democrats have a strategy to counter GOP state laws restricting voting?

The 1965 Voting Rights Act has long stood as a symbol of the progress America has made in the struggle for civil rights and as a guardian of the right of all citizens to vote. Today, with two main provisions stripped of their power by the Supreme Court, the law has become a symbol of the weakening of resistance to the states’ efforts to restrict rather than expand and protect those rights.
Georgia StateTimes-Herald

In the feds versus Georgia’s voting law, bet on Georgia

Nobody likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in, now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state. And for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court gives Republican-led states green light to impose restrictive new voting laws

(CNN) — The restrictive voting laws that Republican-led states are implementing this year are more likely to withstand legal challenges, experts said, after the Supreme Court on Thursday gave states the tacit green light to go as far as they want in imposing measures they say are intended to combat election fraud -- even at the cost of protections for minority voters.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Requirements of Georgia voting law begin Thursday

Georgia’s new voting law goes into effect Thursday, requiring new forms of ID for absentee voting, tighter ballot request deadlines and changes to early voting. Parts of the law will have an immediate impact on two state House runoffs after early voting already began this week. But requirements for absentee voters to submit a driver’s license number or ID documents won’t be used in the runoffs because those races began under previous election rules.
Congress & Courtsnewtoncountytimes.com

Justice department files lawsuit against georgia's new voting law

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it filed a lawsuit against the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Georgia State Election Board over recent voting procedures adopted by Georgia Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law in March 2021. The United States’ complaint challenges provisions of Senate Bill 202 under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Hotel cancels 'America First' rally after learning Gaetz and Greene were featured speakers

A California hotel canceled an “America First” rally after learning Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were slated to be featured speakers. The duo of GOP lawmakers was slated to speak at an "America First" rally at Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, California, in July, but the event was canceled by the venue over concerns about Gaetz and Greene being the featured speakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy