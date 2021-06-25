Auburn newcomer earns Olympic bid with U.S. Virgin Islands

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn swimming newcomer Adriel Sanes will represent the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the USVI Olympic Committee announced this week. Sanes, who transferred to Auburn from Denver in the spring, was born on St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. He just missed the Olympic B-cut time (2:14.26) in the men's 200 breaststroke at the 2021 UANA Tokyo Qualifier meet last month but was ultimately selected after surpassing the mark with a time of 2:12.59 in a post-meet trial the same day.