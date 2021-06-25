Your Farmers’ Market Meal Plan

Sugar covers a variety of sweeteners and can make it confusing what sugar-free actually means. Sugars such as added sugars such as high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, and sugar cane are all found in processed foods, and these are the foods to avoid since they can cause uneven spikes of energy throughout your day. Keeping to a low-sugar diet means not only avoiding processed foods, but making an effort to eat more foods with natural sugars in them, such as fruit. Sugar is a sneaky ingredient and it seems to be in everything from sauces to cereal. However, when you’ve got some time to make food at home and know what sort of sweetener to use, it can be easy to cut down on your sugar intake or even go completely sugar-free. This is an excellent meal plan to follow if you’re in need of a low-sugar meal plan, or just want to sample a few low-sugar meals, including dessert!