Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

'She's a survivor': Dame Helen Mirren praises Queen Elizabeth

By Celebretainment
Delaware County Daily Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Helen Mirren thinks Queen Elizabeth is a "survivor". The 75-year-old actress - who won an Oscar for her 2006 portrayal of the British monarch in 'The Queen' - believes the 95-year-old ruler is used to "drama" and after living through Worlds War II, she'll be able to overcome her struggles now, including the recent death of her husband, Prince Philip, and apparent rift with grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

www.delcotimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Uk#Nazis#The New York Post
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
Celebritiesromper.com

Meet Queen Elizabeth’s Grandchildren Beyond Prince Harry & Prince William

There’s this knee jerk reaction most people have when they hear mention of the royal family. Images flash through our minds of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry... you know, what some of us might call the main characters. But they are merely a fraction of the family, to be honest. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children together, who went on to give them eight grandchildren and a whopping 11 great-grandchildren. And counting.
CelebritiesFox News

Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret struggled as a 'spare,' Princess Diana’s biographer claims

Being a royal "spare" comes with plenty of challenges no one is prepared for. And as the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret experienced just that. Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, recently penned a book about the late sibling titled "Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters," which explores their fierce devotion for each other, and the tensions they endured along the way.
Worldtownandcountrymag.com

Queen Elizabeth Has Used the Same Brand of Pens for Almost 60 Years

It goes without saying that when you're a queen, you never lack for options. And Elizabeth II is known to favor the best of the best, whether we're talking about her vast collection of sparkling gems or the simple sunglasses she often sports. Naturally, her writing utensils are no exception.
EntertainmentHello Magazine

Where does the Queen live now? Why Her Majesty moves several times a year

Her Majesty the Queen is lucky enough to have many jaw-dropping royal residences across the UK, including her London base of Buckingham Palace and her Scottish home of Balmoral and she rotates where she is staying on a seasonal schedule to fit around her commitments and holidays. So, from where the monarch staying right now through to where you'll find her at different times of year, we've got everything you need to know…
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Rose Hanbury's Grandmother Was Connected To Queen Elizabeth

David George Philip Cholmondeley is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who also serves as the Lord Great Chamberlain of the United Kingdom. He married Sarah Rose Hanbury, who is best known by her middle name Rose, back in 2009 — and that would normally be enough to keep the British royal watchers talking. But Rose found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal back in 2019 that landed her on the front page of the worldwide tabloids and made her a household name.
U.K.Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth Says “It’s Lovely” to Be Back in Scotland as Royal Week Continues

Queen Elizabeth seemed more than pleased to be making a trip up North this week, visiting Scotland for the first time since her husband Prince Philip’s passing. The royal made the journey to Stirling Castle in Stirling, Scotland on Tuesday to reopen The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum in her capacity as Patron of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association. The trip is just one part of Royal Week during which the monarch will be undertaking “a range of engagements celebrating community, innovation and history,” according to a Buckingham Palace press release. During her travels, the Queen will also be visiting various businesses, charities, and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneers working to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
WorldCosmopolitan

Queen Elizabeth’s most iconic moments in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II became monarch in 1952, when she was just 25, and has since become Britain's longest-reigning monarch. What. A. Woman. During more than six decades on the throne, she worked with more than 14 prime ministers, has travelled the world on royal tours, and attended countless engagements. From intimate celebrations with her family to key public events, here are some of the most iconic snapshots from Queen Elizabeth's extraordinary life so far.
Worlddaytimeconfidential.com

Queen Elizabeth II Visits Coronation Street For Show's 60th Anniversary (WATCH)

Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary in truly royal style. For the first time in nearly 40 years, Queen Elizabeth II visited the soap's set today to ring in the grand occasion, The Guardian reports. Outside the Rovers Return pub set (located at Media City in Manchester), long-running Corrie stars...

Comments / 0

Community Policy