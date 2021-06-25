Cancel
Trai Turner agrees to 1-year contract with Pittsburgh Steelers after they release David DeCastro

By Staff
wcluradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran offensive lineman Trai Turner agreed to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, in the wake of Pittsburgh announcing earlier in the day that it released David DeCastro. DeCastro, 31, was released with a non-football injury designation. He was in the final season of a six-year, $58.07 million contract, and the decision to part ways with him saves Pittsburgh $8.75 million in cap space.

#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Chargers
