Trai Turner agrees to 1-year contract with Pittsburgh Steelers after they release David DeCastro

Even before last weeks release of longtime starting guard, David DeCastro, the biggest question mark for the Steelers was the offensive line. After struggling this past season, the unit was expected to return only two starters. The only real comfort was that we knew DeCastro would be starting at right guard. That all changed last week, leaving the offensive line with more questions than answers. After thinking about all these questions, I decided to organize them in an attempt to predict what the 2021 Steelers starting offensive line will be. The result...well, see for yourself.