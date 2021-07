Steve Jobs, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Apple died in 2011. Until the end of his life he was an inspiration but also an example for many people. At a young age he left the college where he was studying because he thought that it did not give him the direction he wanted to follow in his life. In addition, he felt bad that he was spending his parents’ money. When he made this decision he felt scared but in the course of his life he found that it was one of his best initiatives.