VALORANT players have discovered a new glitch that gives Jett a speed boost while dashing on top of Sage’s wall. Jett’s dash is one of the most viable abilities in VALORANT since it allows players to escape danger quickly. But it’s also one of the most frustrating abilities to encounter because it makes it tough to kill an enemy Jett without them escaping. A new bug makes the dash even faster when combined with Sage’s wall, resulting in a terrifying speed boost that can change the outcome of a round.