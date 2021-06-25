Cancel
Mississippi State

Man sentenced in crash that killed Mississippi high school senior in 2020

By Magnolia State Live
 16 days ago
A man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a Mississippi high school senior pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Alex Dale Taormina pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Logan Thomas Shows, a Seminary High School senior, was killed in the accident that occurred on May 26, 2020. Shows was set to graduate from high school in June 2020.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said Taormina, 20, was driving a Cadillac DeVille when he crashed into a tree on Cascio Taormina Road. Shows was a passenger in the car.

Taormina reportedly left the scene of the crash on foot and was later arrested.

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

