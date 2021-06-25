Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison [UPDATED]

By Aaron Galloway
Posted by 
KROC News
KROC News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (6/25/21 3:00 PM): Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Judge Cahill handed down the sentence on Friday in a Minneapolis courtroom after hearing victim statements from family members of Floyd and Chauvin, as well as statements and sentencing requests from both the prosecution and the defense. Chauvin also broke his silence speaking briefly due to “some additional legal matters at hand.” Chauvin turned and looked at the Floyd family saying, "But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”

krocnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Ct#State Guidelines#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Columbia Heights, MNPosted by
KROC News

Woman Killed at Residence in Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) -- Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a woman in Columbia Heights appears to be tied to a domestic dispute. Law enforcement officers were called to a residence about 6 a.m. Saturday and found a 33-year-old woman with injuries. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Elderly Rochester Man Awakened by Intruder in His Bedroom

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester man reported over the weekend that he was awakened early Sunday by a stranger in his bedroom. Rochester police Captain Casey Moilanen says the 85-year-old man told officers a man, described as about five foot nine with blonde hair who appeared to be on drugs, entered his bedroom and turned on the light around 12:30 a.m. the homeowner says he responded by ordering the intruder to leave before he got out of bed and there was a struggle between the two men that ended when the elderly man fell and injured his arm and the stranger fled from the house.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Man Sentenced For 2018 ‘Rolling Gunfight’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "rolling gunfight" in northwest Rochester several years ago has resulted in a prison sentence for a Rochester man. 22-year-old Ron Burks the Second was sentenced today to three years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge. He entered into a plea agreement in March that resulted in the dismissal of a drive-by shooting charge. Burks used an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.
Apple Valley, MNPosted by
KROC News

Apple Valley Police Investigating Fireworks Fatality

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Apple Valley continue to investigate what is being described as a deadly fireworks accident. A new release indicates the investigation began around 10 PM on the Fourth of July when Apple Valley officers were dispatched to a residence after receiving a report of a deceased man in a yard. The officers located the victim on the back deck at the residence with trauma to his head and hands.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
KROC News

Austin Murder Suspect Apprehended in South Dakota

Sioux Falls, SD (KROC-AM News) - The suspect in an Austin murder case has been captured in South Dakota. The Mower County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Miquel Nunez was taken into custody yesterday at a residence in Sioux Falls. He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Mower County authorities a month ago charging him with 3 counts of second-degree murder for the death of a 45-year-old Austin man on June 5th.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
KROC News

Reward Offered in Deadly Twin Cities Road Rage Case

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Twin Cities suburb today announced a reward is being offered in the case of the youth baseball coach murdered in an apparent road rage incident. The Plymouth Police Department says up to $1000 will be paid through the CrimeStoppers program for information...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Police Capture Man Accused of Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police have arrested the man suspected of attacking two women with a machete early today and have released another man who was arrested shortly after the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says Omar Maani was taken into custody this...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Charter School Reports Vandalism, Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester charter school has apparently been the target of vandals during the last several days. The Rochester Beacon Academy contacted the police department Thursday to report a break-in at the school. It apparently happened between Tuesday and Thursday. The report indicates the intruders...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Police Looking For Machete Assault Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police have been trying to find a man suspected of attacking two women with a machete early Wednesday. The incident was reported around 2:30 am at Cascade Creek Apartments. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says a tenant was holding a small “get-together” in his...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Traffic Deaths Up 40% This Year

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reporting that there were at least 13 traffic fatalities in the state since the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend travel period began last Thursday. The traffic fatality death toll for the year now stands...
Plymouth, MNPosted by
KROC News

Man Murdered While Driving on Twin Cities Freeway

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man driving on a major highway in the Twin Cities was fatally shot last night by a person in another vehicle. The Plymouth Police Department says the deadly incident occurred on Highway 169 around 10 PM. Investigators say the victim and the suspect were driving side-by-side in the southbound lanes of the highway when an occupant of one of the vehicles fired at the second vehicle and shot the driver. The man suffered a fatal wound and later died at the North Memorial Medical Center. His name has not been released.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Car, Apartment Hit By Bullets In Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that included a car and apartment that were shot at - while both were occupied. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers were sent to the Andover apartment complex in the 1900 block of 8 ½ St SE around 9:30 Saturday night and were told several shots had been fired in a parking lot.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Human Remains Found in River in Central Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say they've recovered human remains from the Mississippi River in central Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says water patrol deputies were called to the river near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park on Sunday evening. There they found Minneapolis police officers who had recovered the remains from the river.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Southern Minnesota Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Person

OLIVIA, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person after an early-morning altercation. Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occurred after an an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy