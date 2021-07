Canola oil is a pantry staple and now there's an easier way to use it with the release of Trader Joe's new Organic Canola Oil Spray. Trader Joe's Organic Canola Oil Spray is organic cooking oil in the form of a handy spray can. The bottle is designed with an air pressure-based, non-aerosol Bag-On-Valve spraying system (rather than propellants), so you can spray the exact amount of oil you need without too much fuss. This unique design is especially handy for situations where you just need a tiny spritz of oil, like on a cookie sheet. And with a smoke point of 375°F-400°F, the Organic Canola Oil Spray is especially suited to sautés and stir-fries, or baking in the oven at lower temperatures.