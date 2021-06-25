Cancel
Kubernetes co-developers aim to make the container orchestration software ‘boring’

By Paul Gillin
siliconangle.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKubernetes, the orchestrator for the freestanding software operating environments called containers, has been described as the next Linux — meaning that it will soon be so ubiquitous that no one will even be aware that it’s there. That suits Craig McLuckie (pictured, right) and Joe Beda (left) just fine. The...

Computerstechbargains.com

Java Programming Masterclass for Software Developers $13.99

Over 142k Reviews. Udemy is offering Complete Java Programming Masterclass for Software Developers Online Course for a low $13.99. Save 87% off the $110 list price. This course is hosted on Udemy and takes beginners into developing their own advance program in Java. Includes 80-hours of on demand video from...
Jobstechgig.com

Altimetrik is hiring women software developers

Altimetrik is hiring women developers for various positions across different locations in India. Altimetrik is conducting a ‘Code-a-Thon’, first ever women coding challenge to hire highly skilled professionals for the Senior Engineer/Staff Engineer/Senior Staff Engineer position. Female developers with great problem solving skills are invited to participate in the coding challenge.
SoftwareHackRead

Benefits of CI/CD for Your Software Development Company

CI/CD or CICD stands for continuous integration/continuous delivery. Though it is technically two distinct processes available to software companies, they are best when combined. The benefits of CI/CD are numerous and allow companies to deliver software and updates faster and more reliably. Offering a stable, consistent service is all part...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An Evolutionary Algorithm for Task Scheduling in Crowdsourced Software Development

The complexity of software tasks and the uncertainty of crowd developer behaviors make it challenging to plan crowdsourced software development (CSD) projects. In a competitive crowdsourcing marketplace, competition for shared worker resources from multiple simultaneously open tasks adds another layer of uncertainty to the potential outcomes of software crowdsourcing. These factors lead to the need for supporting CSD managers with automated scheduling to improve the visibility and predictability of crowdsourcing processes and outcomes. To that end, this paper proposes an evolutionary algorithm-based task scheduling method for crowdsourced software development. The proposed evolutionary scheduling method uses a multiobjective genetic algorithm to recommend an optimal task start date. The method uses three fitness functions, based on project duration, task similarity, and task failure prediction, respectively. The task failure fitness function uses a neural network to predict the probability of task failure with respect to a specific task start date. The proposed method then recommends the best tasks start dates for the project as a whole and each individual task so as to achieve the lowest project failure ratio. Experimental results on 4 projects demonstrate that the proposed method has the potential to reduce project duration by a factor of 33-78%.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Volvo Takes Software Development In-House, Centralising Computing

Volvo Cars announced during the Volvo Cars Tech Moment event a major change in its approach to software, computing and hardware electronics. The company is aware that a car’s appeal increasingly becomes more defined by software-driven functions and features, rather than traditional automotive attributes. It intends also to accelerate the development process and introduce more frequent hardware cycles.
Softwaredataversity.net

Kubernetes Fundamentals: Facilitating Cloud Deployment and Container Simplicity

Kubernetes (sometimes abbreviated to “kube”) is open-sourced, was originally developed by Google, and organizes containers into logical units for transport and use in the cloud. Containers support the construction of self-contained environments capable of transporting data, and the software supporting it. Containers are, ultimately, a way to package software and...
Computersgcu.edu

Why Earn a Software Development Degree?

With an increase in the demand for apps and software, there is a need for skilled software developers. If you love programming or working with programs on the computer, then this could be the career path for you. Though it is important to consider several things before you decide. What...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

International Business to Buy BoxBoat, Boost Hybrid Cloud Suite

International Business Machines (IBM) plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a hybrid cloud consulting firm.IBM did not divulge the financial terms of the deal. The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is slated to conclude in the second quarter of 2021.BoxBoat enables organizations to establish containers and Kubernetes to support cloud solutions. BoxBoat helps Fortune 100 and government clients to modernize their existing DevOps solutions.
ComputersInfoworld

5 Keys to Finding the Best Software Developers

Great software engineers are hard to find. But few staffing firms are positioned to recruit and retain top talent. How do you know if a staffing agency can secure the high-performing developers you need?
SoftwareInfoworld

AI gives software development tools a boost

The sudden acceleration in digital transformation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how unprepared most businesses were. One of the biggest problems they still face is the “app gap,” the lack of applications that end users need to do their jobs effectively. Low-code and no-code tools go some of the way to filling the gap, with UI builders and robotic process automation, but there’s still a lot to do.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Security Orchestration Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cisco Systems, IBM, Hexadite

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Security Orchestration Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Security Orchestration Software Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ComputersCSS-Tricks

Kubernetes Explained Simply: Containers, Pods and Images

If you zone out every time someone mentions “Kubernetes,” “containers,” or “pods,” this article is for you. No complex diagrams involved!. As a front-end developer, you don’t have to know how to configure an infrastructure from scratch. However, if you have a basic understanding of how it works, you can deploy and rollback your applications more independently while also being more informed during conversations about this topic.
Softwareredhat.com

Managing secrets for Kubernetes pods

[Note from the editorial staff: this article originally stated that base64 can be considered secure, which is not accurate and not recommended. To learn more about production-ready security for Kubernetes, read about Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes.]. The term container is not new in our collective IT vocabulary....
NFLallaboutwindowsphone.com

It's the software that will make or break Surface Duo 2

A few months ago, I expressed that one of the Surface Duo's biggest problems was that Microsoft itself was not communicating with customers about the roadmap for Surface Duo. There was no official word as to when Android 11 was coming, what bugs and issues were being tracked and prioritized, or when the next OS security update would arrive. Unfortunately, none of that has changed. We still don't know anything or have a means of submitting feedback about software bugs on Surface Duo, and there's no transparency between Microsoft and customers about what issues are being fixed or even acknowledged. There also doesn't seem to be any coherent schedule for when the monthly bug fix and security updates go out, as they appear to just go at random points each month.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Nokia embraces continuous delivery model for 5G software in cloud native approach

Nokia Corp. is pivoting its value proposition to cloud in a major way. The Finnish telecom company is embarking on a series of cloud-based initiatives designed to embrace cloud native principles, such as DevOps, continuous integration and continuous delivery of services. “We have to bring capabilities to tie networks together,...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

software-architektur.tv: Human-centered software development

Christiane Floyd is one of the pioneers of computer science – she was the first female computer science professor in Germany and held the first chair for software technology. In this episode of the videocast, Eberhard Wolff speaks with Christiane Floyd about the concept of “human-centered software development”. What is meant is an approach that implemented essential elements of agile development as early as the eighties. It is also about the experiences that led to the development of the approach.
Businesschannele2e.com

IBM to Acquire BoxBoat for Kubernetes, DevOps Solutions and Services

IBM plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a DevOps consultancy and Kubernetes certified service provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 393 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Also, see...
Computersnewyorkcitynews.net

What are the benefits of cloud computing?

Cloud computing has numerous advantages for your company. It allows you to create a virtual office, giving you the freedom to interact with your company from any place at any point. Accessibility to your material has never been much easier, thanks to the expanding number of online devices utilized in today's work environment (for instance, laptops and mobiles). You can get these services from any credible site like BH Servers.
Computersvmware.com

Upgrading VMware Tools without restart

Please help me with the below questions. 2.Command line or PowerShell script for the VM tools upgrade of Virtual machines located on ESXi host, Entire cluster and whole Datacenter.

