Nerd Comedy Night

Back by popular demand! Clever comedy and a nerdy audience make this Carlsbad tradition one-of-a-kind. Welcome to Nerd Comedy in Carlsbad. Come out and support comedy that got beat up in high school but ended up getting a great job. Scientist Turned Comedian Tim X Lee hosts the show at El Tejate in their beautiful upstairs performance space. Tim is regular commentator for Weird Earth on Weather Channel. The top nerd comics in the state are there to perform for you.