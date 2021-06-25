Illinois named eighth-best road trip state

Looking for something fun to do this summer? How about an incredible road trip that will take you to several scenic spots around the Prairie State? Weekends in the summer are meant for outdoor fun and adventure, and road trips are the perfect way to experience several attractions in a short amount of time. This particular excursion starts in the northeast part of Illinois along the shores of Lake Michigan and ends with a scenic drive in the central part of the state. You can view the route here. Feel free to fully customize the itinerary by adding your own stops along the way!