Andrew County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Andrew, Buchanan by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri 102 River at Rosendale affecting Buchanan and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the 102 River at Rosendale. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 3.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Lowland agricultural flooding begins. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, State Route 48 on the east side of Rosendale is overtopped by flood waters. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, State Route 48 on the east and west sides of Rosendale is under water. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, State Route 48 is flooded on the east and west sides of town which prevents travel in or out of town. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm 102 River Rosendale 18.0 19.0 Fri 9am 18.6 15.1 11.4

