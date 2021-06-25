Get trapped in a musical with Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in Schmigadoon trailer

How many people would start flipping out if they realized they were stuck in a living, breathing musical that they couldn’t just walk out of? The answer kind of feels like it would be ‘a lot’, simply because many of us might enjoy musicals, but being ambushed by one while on a hike would be a little unnerving, especially since walking into a place that by all rights shouldn’t exist would probably already have a lot of people on edge. Some folks might actually enjoy it up until they realized they couldn’t leave, but for Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, it’s about to turn into a series that will hopefully come off as something that people will want to keep watching. Some folks love musicals and some aren’t exactly crazy about them, but the idea for this series on Apple TV+ appears to be, well, I’m not sure at this moment. But it does appear to be filled with plenty of well-known names and a vibrant tone that is bound to attract some viewers and make others wonder what in the heck they’re watching.