How Arnold Schwarzenegger's ‘Eraser’ Marked the Death of 80s Action

Eraser, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, is a classic Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick. He plays U.S. Marshal John “The Eraser” Kruger, the guy who gets called in when a federal witness simply has way too many assassins crawling around them and needs to disappear in a hurry. But there’s a mole within the Marshals service, and Kruger has to go on the run from his former mentor with an extremely high-risk witness (Vanessa Williams) so she can testify against a defense contractor selling experimental weaponry on the black market. There’s a plane crash and a shootout in the middle of a zoo, plus several scenes of high-tech gobbledygook designed to explain why Arnold is suddenly hacking into mainframes and dual-wielding laser canons. Basically, Eraser was the perfect vehicle to carry Schwarzenegger’s 80s action hero persona through a new decade and into a new millennium. The problem is, as suddenly as Arnold found himself snapping computers and hacking necks in a thriller about digital espionage, audiences just as suddenly seemed to stop caring. So, what happened? In order to answer that question, we must first travel back to the beginning.