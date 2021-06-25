Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Struggles above $31,000 as Bears Overrun Bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) In Downward Move as Bears Overrun Bulls – June 25, 2021. Bitcoin bulls were overwhelmed at the $36,000 resistance zone as Bears overrun bulls. However, Bitcoin was repelled at the $36,000 resistance zone. The focus of buyers is how to break the $41,273 resistance. The previous rejection at $41,273 caused the king coin to resume eight days of a downward correction. BTC/USD upside momentum will resume if BTC price breaks above the moving averages.insidebitcoins.com