Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Struggles above $31,000 as Bears Overrun Bulls

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) In Downward Move as Bears Overrun Bulls – June 25, 2021. Bitcoin bulls were overwhelmed at the $36,000 resistance zone as Bears overrun bulls. However, Bitcoin was repelled at the $36,000 resistance zone. The focus of buyers is how to break the $41,273 resistance. The previous rejection at $41,273 caused the king coin to resume eight days of a downward correction. BTC/USD upside momentum will resume if BTC price breaks above the moving averages.

insidebitcoins.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Bears#Bulls#Btc Usd Struggles#Salvadoran#Yahoo Finance#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Continues Ranging Close to $150

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. On the LTC/USD daily chart, the crypto market continues ranging close to the value of $150 as a series of lower lows feature below it. The 14-day SMA trend-line slightly compresses southward at the level of $150 underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The bearish trend-line drew downward to markdown the point at which the smaller SMA compressed. The Stochastic Oscillators are close to range 40, attempting to close the lines. That may eventually lead to a consolidation moving style.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Range-Bound around $493

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction has been trying to break above the 9-day MA but the price has been rejected from several potential resistance levels. According to the daily chart, BCH/USD is still following sideways movement. The 9-day and 21-day moving averages have been acting as support even though the price has not been able to climb above it several times. However, should in case the bulls want to see a shift in momentum, they will need to hold the price above the upper boundary of the channel.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Closes to $34,000 Resistance

The Bitcoin price is slightly under $34,000 amid the struggle to extend the bullish leg above the moving averages. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been in an ongoing uptrend since a couple of days ago, as the market price plans to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Presently, the Bitcoin price is seen trading close to $34,000 resistance as the coin finds its way back to the top.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Bulls Targets $2200 Resistance

The Ethereum price action is currently breaking above the $2000 barrier as the coin eyes glued on $2200. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the daily low of $2081 to breaches above $2150 while currently trades at $2162 with a bullish crossover above the 21-day moving average. On the contrary, the bears may attempt to increase selling pressure near the $1,800 level but the bulls could collect more on the price dips.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close above $35K Is Crucial

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $32,250 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $35,000 resistance to move further into a bullish zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $33,500 and $34,000 resistance levels. The price is now trading above the $34,000 support...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Grayscale’s $550 Million GBTC Unlock: Analysts Question The Price Effects on Bitcoin

Grayscale’s biggest single-day shares unlocking of 16,240 BTC is almost here. What impact will the event have on bitcoin’s price?. With Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) biggest BTC unlocking event scheduled to happen in the middle of July, many market analysts and traders are worried about the potential effects of this event on bitcoin’s price and the crypto market in general.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, MATIC, ZCash Price Analysis: 11 July

Bitcoin Cash, MATIC, and Zcash’s trading volumes fell by 34.07%, 32.02%, and 3.17% respectively, over the last 24 hours. BCH noted no considerable price movement over the last few days, however, while MATIC was on a downtrend despite some buying pressure. Finally, Zcash registered some market weakness. Bitcoin Cash [BCH]
CurrenciesInvestorPlace

The Data Shows That Bitcoin Is Ready for Higher Prices

It’s no secret that the price action in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) hasn’t been great in recent months. The industry bellwether and world’s largest cryptocurrency is down about 50% from its April 14 peak above $64,000. That’s a pretty steep decline…. But it’s also no secret that the cryptocurrency market is incredibly...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

BTC Price Gains 2.4% to $33,728 – How to Buy Bitcoin Weekend Bulls

Bitcoin has been making great strides in its price action since the May market crash. Bitcoin has shown remarkable resilience in maintaining levels above $30K, a move that has offered support to the rest of the market and protected the market from further crashes. BTC is trading at $3,728 on...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Creeps Below $33,500

The Bitcoin price is trading towards $33,000 and the coin is likely to visit the nearest support with a few downward moves. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been turbulent in recent days, after tight trading since June 27 with relatively low volatility. Early today, the Bitcoin price rises sharply by trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The coin even touches the resistance level of $34,267 level before correcting lower. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is declining towards the lower boundary of the channel as the coin remains at the downside hovering at $33,318.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $26.83 or 0.00080343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $498.29 million and $7.08 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $403,406.78

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $403,406.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0058

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $185,525.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK tests $17.5 support, prepares for another rally?

LINK moved sideways yesterday. LINK/USD likely to move higher later today. Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today as the previous major support around $17.5 was tested yesterday after a strong retracement from the $21 swing high. Therefore, we can expect LINK/USD to push higher over the next 24 hours and attempt to set another swing high.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB consolidates below $320, prepares to break out of consolidation?

BNB set higher low yesterday. Resistance around $320 prevents further upside. Next upswing target around $375. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set a higher low over the past few days and currently prepared to push higher again. Therefore, we can expect BNB/USD to reach the next target of around $375 next week and continue the several-week bullish momentum.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Monero, IOTA, Dash Price Analysis: 11 July

As Bitcoin’s price dipped by 0.8% over the last 24 hours, the altcoin market also noted similar price actions. Most altcoins, despite relentless sideways trading, showed signs of a downtrend. Monero flashed strong sell signals with a sharp dip in capital inflows while IOTA’s market capitalization fell by 3.52% with...
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for July 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy