Nike shares hit record high as sales get post-lockdown boost

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) surged over 15% to a record high on Friday after the sportswear giant forecast full-year sales of more than $50 billion, riding on pent-up demand for sneakers and athletic gear from U.S. shoppers. The company's fourth-quarter revenue also nearly doubled, topping $12 billion...

uk.investing.com
