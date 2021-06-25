Cancel
Wide Open Country

Take a Waltz Down Memory Lane by Watching Princess Diana and John Travolta Hit the Dance Floor

By Silke Jasso
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1985, Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles were guests at a White House gala dinner while President Reagan was in office during the princess's first trip to the United States. During the event, Princess Diana made headlines by dancing with John Travolta. The dance they shared that night became so iconic that the dress she wore became known as the "Travolta dress." In fact, she wore it once more for her last official portrait in 1997 and then auctioned it off two months before her passing. Maureen Dunkel, a Florida businesswoman, snatched it up for a cool $362,424.

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

