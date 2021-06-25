Cancel
Sterling set for worst month vs dollar since September

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Sterling edged lower on Friday and was on track for its worst month against the dollar since September after the Bank of England kept its policy unchanged. The BoE on Thursday kept the size of its stimulus programme at the same level and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%.

Marketsinvesting.com

Analysis: Treasury rally leaves investors scrambling for yield plays

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A tumble in Treasury yields is pushing some investors toward other income-generating vehicles including dividend-paying stocks and emerging market bonds, often in exchange for a greater degree of risk. Earlier this year, few expected that Treasury yields would sink closer to historic lows by summer despite...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks set for worst week since Feb on surging virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set for their worst week since late February on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 50.42 points, or 1.55%, to 3,202.26 by 0319 GMT. For the week, it was down 2.4%. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.88% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.47%, while LG Chem declined 2.91% and Naver lost 1.42%. ** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running. ** Investors are concerned that the virus spread could hamper the economic recovery, and they are also watching the pace of recovery in the Chinese economy, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 937.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,148.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,145.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,147.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.9. ** The KOSPI has risen 11.44% so far this year, and gained 2.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 857.34 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.370%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 2.024%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Currenciesactionforex.com

What Does Central Bank Divergence Mean for FX?

There’s been a massive shift within the central bank world lately. Some have taken baby steps towards exiting cheap money and ultimately raising interest rates, but others have not. We seem to be entering a period where the economies that will be raising rates might see their currencies appreciate against those that won’t. The dollar, pound, kiwi, and loonie could shine, whereas the yen, franc, and euro may fall behind.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's economic rebound slowed in May despite looser COVID rules

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May despite a relaxation of social-distancing rules, according to official data which also showed a hit to carmakers from the global shortage of microchips. Gross domestic product expanded by a monthly 0.8%, much faster than its typical pre-pandemic...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro Dominates Pound Sterling and Dollar as ECB Signals a New Path Forward

Above: ECB President Christine Lagarde. Image: Andreas Reeg/ECB. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1535-1.1560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro has attracted some strong buying interest ahead of the weekend and has pushed the British Pound decidedly lower, a development...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on a strong note on Friday, shrugging off data showing the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in May, and riding on gains in travel-related stocks and miners. Stocks found support as Treasuries halted an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, Looks to End Week With Third Consecutive Weekly Gain

Investing.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia and is set to end the week with its third consecutive weekly gain. A drop in U.S. Treasury yields also gave the safe-haven yellow metal a boost while the dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Friday but fell from three-month highs.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Sterling falls against dollar ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday versus a strengthening dollar as a risk-off mood dominated ahead of the publication of the minutes of the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. After hitting a one-week high against the greenback and a 12-day high against the euro on Tuesday, sterling fell...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling plumbs two-month low in wake of BoE governor's comments

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Sterling hit fresh two-month lows against the dollar on Friday, pressured in the wake of dovish comments from the Bank of England’s governor. In his annual Mansion House speech on Thursday, Andrew Bailey said it was important to ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions, as a rise in inflation was likely to be temporary.
Marketskitco.com

Fed taper talk leads gold towards its worst month since 2016

* Platinum eyes worst quarter and month since March 2020 (Updates prices) June 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, as upcoming U.S. jobs data and taper talks from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on the sidelines.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar posts best month since November 2016; nonfarm payrolls loom

FILE PHOTO: An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred U.S. dollar notes during a photo opportunity at the bank's headquarters in Seoul April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Dollar Hits 3-Month High, Eyes on Payrolls

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar index hit 3-month highs on Thursday, ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.50 yen for the first time since March 25, 2020, up...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016

Gold was hovering around an over two-month low on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for further clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy stance, with the precious metal heading for its worst monthly drop since November 2016. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,763.63 per ounce as of 0254 GMT,...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Gold outshines Bitcoin in Q2 even after posting its worst month since 2016

Gold is set to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter of 2021. An ounce of gold has surged from $1,707.45 on April 1 to over $1,750 in the still-running June 30 session. That marked a roughly 3.9% jump over the quarter. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has plunged by more than 40% to below $35,000 after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April, all in the same period.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar set for best month in 4-1/2 years, payrolls test looms

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was heading for its biggest monthly rise since November 2016 on Wednesday, supported by traders’ trepidation ahead of unpredictable U.S. labour data and concern over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. The dollar has gained about 2.5% against a basket of currencies...

