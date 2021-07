The West Texas Intermediate oil market has risen a bit during the trading session on Friday and appears to continue to approach the psychologically important $ 75 level, so resistance can be expected to be high. In case of breaking above the highs on Tuesday, I see likely that the market will continue towards the $ 80 level during the next few weeks, however if we turn lower we could test the 50-day exponential moving average that There is at the $ 70 level, and then maybe at the $ 67.50 level.