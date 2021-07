We're midway through a topsy-turvy year that started out in quarantine and is just now starting to get back to normal. It's going to be a while before Hollywood fully recovers, and this weekend's grosses for "F9: The Fast Saga" should give us an indication of how things look for the box office going forward. Smaller films and independents still have a more difficult path, and are likely to continue to be released on streaming services rather than relying on theatrical release models.