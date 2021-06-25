Two Flee In Hit And Run Crash

Photo by Chris Lundy

STAFFORD – After attempting to flee in a hit and run crash, one teen is arrested while the second suspect steals a car and leaves the scene.

On June 24, the Stafford Township Police Department received a report about a stolen white Range Rover from Long Beach Township that was apparently traveling west on Route 72.

When officers patrolled Route 72 in search of the car, Officer Zach Wiatrowski discovered a BMW X7 on the side of the roadway with heavy front end damage. When he approached the car, he saw two black male subjects, wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts, fleeing from the car on foot toward the Route 9 South exit ramp. A foot pursuit ensued, which resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old-male from Newark.

The investigation revealed that the BMW was speeding, going west on Route 72 and rear-ended a Jeep Compass. The driver of the BMW lost control of the car and hit the guardrail. After the collision, the driver of the Jeep Compass continued driving a distance on Route 72 West, before pulling onto the center median to assess the situation.

The second suspect that fled the scene had returned to the crash where the Jeep Compass was, shoved the female driver to the ground and stole her car, police said.

Police learned that the BMW was reported stolen from New York. A statewide BOLO was initiated and the investigation was turned over to the Stafford Township Detective Bureau. No injuries were reported from the crash or carjacking.

The stolen Range Rover was not located and police believe it to be directly involved in the stolen BMW investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or observed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Detective Erik Smithman at 609-597-1189 ext. 8455 or leave an anonymous tip through the Stafford Township Police Department staffordnj.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-17/Submit-A-TIP-70.

According to police, investigation indicates that the carjacking suspect fled the area and is no longer a threat to the residents of Stafford Township.