If by chance you are a betting person, you’d do well not to put money down on a guess at Chance’s breed. The DNA results are in on this 5-month-old pup — cattle dog (yup, we see that) and Rottweiler (really? what are the chances?). Early on, Chance developed parvo. Chance’s chances weren’t looking too good. He pulled through, however, and here’s your chance to take a chance. Chance is a sweet, energetic puppy who is available through Harbor Rescue. He is neutered, fully vaccinated and micro chipped. Please call 360-589-0109 for an adoption application. Remember, our lives improve only when we take Chances.