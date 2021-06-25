You can try Pokemon Unite now if you have a Japanese eShop account

A Profound Waste of Time may be the only place you’ll see those franchises this year. Physical gaming events are dead, at least for now. E3, Gamescom, and EVO have all gone online-only. Physical media, on the other hand, is thriving. Limited Run, the boutique retailer and publisher, had arguably one of the best showings at E3 this year. Collector’s editions for everything from Metroid Dread to No More Heroes 3, are selling out almost instantly. With COVID-19 vaccination rates leveling off and new variants of the virus causing infections to rise, people still can’t get together like we used to. Maybe that’s, in part, why we’re willing to buy physical things, made by real people, that we like and admire so much. In a lot of cases, it’s the closest we can get to each other.