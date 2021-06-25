Cancel
Video Games

You can try Pokemon Unite now if you have a Japanese eShop account

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Woody voice: ‘If you don’t have one, get one!’. So Pokemon Unite is out next month on Switch, but for now, you can try out online play via the official stress test with a free download. A caveat, though: you need a Japanese eShop account. Just head to the...

www.destructoid.com
