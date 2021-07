Manchester has always been something of a hot spot for music culture and creativity. The spawning ground of entire musical movements, genres and scenes, the likes of Madchester, post-punk and new wave, the city has produced some of the worlds most cited and influential artists. Names that have changed and continue to change the face of music here in Britain and on a global scale. Household names such as Joy Division, New Order, Happy Mondays and pioneering DJs Graeme Park, Greg Wilson and Mike Pickering to name a very select few. But none of these artists, or the movements they had a hand in helping to create, would be where they are today without the clubs that went out on a limb to assist in introducing these new and, at the time, unfamiliar sounds.