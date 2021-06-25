Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Man Indicted For Firing Multiple Shots At Residence

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kp00p_0af9792600
File Photo

WHITING – A Whiting man has been indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and more after firing a weapon multiple times, leaving projectiles in a home and car.

On April 7, 2020 the Marlboro Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the in the area of Dutch Lane near Moore Road.

After investigating the incident, police discovered that a weapon was fired multiple times from a car and left projectiles in a home and car located at 59 Dutch Lane Road. Police later found that the weapon belonged to Joseph M. Galli, 27, of Whiting, although he had no connection to the residents of that home. As a result, Galli was arrested on July 15,2020 at his job in Burlington County.

On June 25, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced that Galli was indicted on one count of 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, one count of 2nd degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose and one count of 2nd degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon.

If convicted of any of the firearm offenses, Galli faces a sentence of 10 to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison, subject to a mandatory five years of parole ineligibility.

The investigation was the product of the collective efforts of members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Marlboro Police Department, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pemberton Police Department.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiting, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Prison#Dutch#Firearm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Victim Faces Long, Expensive Recovery

TOMS RIVER – The daughter of a township resident facing six months of rehabilitation after being assaulted on Independence Day has started a fundraiser to help with the costs of his recovery. Alan Stever, 56, was seriously injured after being punched during an argument on Hazelwood Road in Toms River....
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Indicted After DWI Crash

WHITING – A Whiting man has been indicted for Aggravated Assault and Assault by Automobile after colliding into another car while driving under the influence. In November 2, 2020, Berkeley Township Police responded to the area of West Pinewald Keswick Road regarding a two-car crash. After investigating the scene, police...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Suspect Sought By Cops

TOMS RIVER – A motorcyclist is being investigated by police for getting off his bike and punching the hood and windshield of another vehicle. The driver was described as a Caucasian man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black helmet, a black hooded sweatshirt with gold lettering on the back, black gloves, black shirt, and white sneakers. He was riding a black and white Yamaha Ninja sports bike.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Indicted For Murder

LAKWOOD – A Lakewood man has been indicted for murder after stabbing someone, resulting in their death. On August 31, 2020, the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a business on 2nd Ave in Lakewood after multiple 911 calls were made regarding a stabbing. Once police arrived, they found Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz, age 29, with a stab wound to his chest.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Leads To Attempted Murder Indictment

TRENTON – A Ewing Township man was indicted for attacking a woman that he got in an altercation with while driving. Michael Mahan, 38, was indicted on July 7 on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Eluding, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Terroristic Threats, Assault by Automobile; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. There were 15 charges all together, because some crimes had multiple charges.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

More Overnight Car Thefts Occur In Jackson

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is again reminding residents to lock their cars and not to leave the keys inside as more thefts take place in the town. On July 5 at 4:29 a.m., P.O. Nicholas Kokich responded to a home on Mill Pond Road about a car theft. The resident said that his 2018 Dodge Durango was stolen from his driveway after receiving a Ring alert on his phone and saw two unidentified males enter the car. Police said that the key fob had been left in the vehicle overnight.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Children Injured After SUV Crashes Into Truck

STAFFORD – A man and two children were airlifted to a trauma center after his SUV collided with a truck, police said. The crash took place at around 4 p.m. on July 6, on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive. Justin Dowling, 37 of Bensalem, PA, was traveling east on Route...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Now Accepting Test Applicants

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is searching for the best of the best! Their 2021 recruitment test application process has just begun and will continue through July 31, with the testing process scheduled for September. The department is seeking an applicant who meets their strict educational, physical...
Lacey Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Local Dispatcher Charged For Stealing Money From EMS

LACEY – A Lacey Township dispatcher has been charged for theft after allegedly stealing over $4,500 from a volunteer EMS organization. Matthew Bender, age 33, of Lacey Township, volunteers with the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Service (LHEMS) and is a current dispatcher with the Lacey Township Police Department. He was in charge of maintaining the LHEMS website and also had access to the LHEMS PayPal account.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Mom Crashes Car While High, Injuring Kids

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A 27-year-old mom was driving under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car, injuring a toddler and an infant. According to police, both children were not secured in their car seat when the mom, Rachel Huff, 27, of Little Egg Harbor hit a utility pole and a tree on Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township on April 5.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Street Crimes Unit Makes Drug Arrests

BRICK – The last two weeks of June were busy ones for the Township Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) who arrested five people in four separate incidents involving illegal drug activity. The first arrests occurred on June 17 as a result of two subjects making a hand-to-hand deal that was...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Woman Indicted On Murder Charge

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced the indictment of Brick Township resident Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, by an Ocean County Grand Jury on a charge of murder for the death of her 32-year-old wife Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus. Gavilanez-Alectus was also indicted on charges of Possession of a Weapon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy