Man Indicted For Firing Multiple Shots At Residence

File Photo

WHITING – A Whiting man has been indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and more after firing a weapon multiple times, leaving projectiles in a home and car.

On April 7, 2020 the Marlboro Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the in the area of Dutch Lane near Moore Road.

After investigating the incident, police discovered that a weapon was fired multiple times from a car and left projectiles in a home and car located at 59 Dutch Lane Road. Police later found that the weapon belonged to Joseph M. Galli, 27, of Whiting, although he had no connection to the residents of that home. As a result, Galli was arrested on July 15,2020 at his job in Burlington County.

On June 25, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced that Galli was indicted on one count of 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, one count of 2nd degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose and one count of 2nd degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon.

If convicted of any of the firearm offenses, Galli faces a sentence of 10 to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison, subject to a mandatory five years of parole ineligibility.

The investigation was the product of the collective efforts of members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Marlboro Police Department, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pemberton Police Department.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law