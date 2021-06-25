Cancel
Celebrities

'She's a survivor': Dame Helen Mirren praises Queen Elizabeth

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Helen Mirren thinks Queen Elizabeth is a "survivor". The 75-year-old actress - who won an Oscar for her 2006 portrayal of the British monarch in 'The Queen' - believes the 95-year-old ruler is used to "drama" and after living through Worlds War II, she'll be able to overcome her struggles now, including the recent death of her husband, Prince Philip, and apparent rift with grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Helen Mirren
Queen Elizabeth
Prince Philip
Prince Harry
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Nazis#The New York Post
U.K.
Germany
Celebrities
