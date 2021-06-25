New 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Poster Teases a Monster Smash

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe tenth season of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series American Horror Story has just received an official poster. The newest season of the hit FX show is dubbed Double Feature and will premiere on FX on August 25, one day before the first episode will be available to stream on FX on Hulu. The new poster depicts a feral mermaid of sorts sharing a kiss with a sinister-looking alien. The season is supposedly broken up into two separate stories, with one taking place "by the sand" and the other "by the sea."

