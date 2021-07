In Florida, treatments for Covid-19 are now free; after Miami Clinical Research announced its free treatment plan for patients infected by the virus. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Today, finding a place to receive treatments for the COVID-19 disease in Florida just became easily accessible, thanks to Miami Clinical Research. The free Florida COVID treatments enable anyone, regardless of if they have health insurance, to receive the treatments needed to recover at the center's state-of-the-art facilities. However, the complimentary COVID-19 treatments will require that patients have proof of a positive test result. The treatments also include free doctor's consultation and numerous other complementary treatment options open to anyone who needs it and when they need it.