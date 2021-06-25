First 'Schmigadoon!' Trailer Reveals the Star-Studded Spectacular Musical Parody Series on AppleTV+
Apple TV+ has released the first official trailer for Schmigadoon! from executive producer Lorne Michaels, which finally unveils the musical parody series starring Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a disillusioned couple who become trapped in a strange magical town while on a backpacking trip — and can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season will premiere its first two episodes on July 16, followed by a weekly release for the remaining four.