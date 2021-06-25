Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First 'Schmigadoon!' Trailer Reveals the Star-Studded Spectacular Musical Parody Series on AppleTV+

By Carly Lane
Collider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has released the first official trailer for Schmigadoon! from executive producer Lorne Michaels, which finally unveils the musical parody series starring Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a disillusioned couple who become trapped in a strange magical town while on a backpacking trip — and can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season will premiere its first two episodes on July 16, followed by a weekly release for the remaining four.

collider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Ann Harada
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinco Paul And Ken Daurio#Musicals#Carousel South Pacific#West Side Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesCollider

Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘History of the Sitcom’ Producers on Carl Reiner’s Last Interview, Tackling ‘The Cosby Show’ and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV & VideosObserver

Apple’s ‘Schmigadoon!’ Is a Boisterously Fun Send-Up of Golden Age Musicals

Send-ups are hard to do in Hollywood, which makes the recent fascination with Deadpool-esque self-aware meta humor increasingly agonizing. There’s a fine line between exaggeratedly imitating to poke good natured fun and outright ridicule. Similarly, there’s a difference between self-referential mockery and clever commentary. The devil is in the details.
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Stars Reveal Their Most Inspiring Co-Stars

For the ambitious Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, the series had to enlist not only seasoned musical performers to help authentically replicate the tone of a '40s musical, but also feature actors not normally associated with such roles to help establish the somewhat satirical nature of the concept. Stars Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit, for example, have a number of diverse projects on their resumes, yet are no strangers to embracing everything that comes with the heightened nature of a musical, even ones whose styles largely haven't been seen in decades. The pair recently expressed how they were inspired by the rest of the cast in the series. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
MoviesCollider

First 'Jolt' Trailer Reveals Kate Beckinsale's Electrifying Return to Action

Amazon Studios has just released the official trailer for Jolt, a new action film starring Kate Beckinsale. Jolt follows a woman named Lindy who can only control her extreme murderous temperament with the help of a unique form of shock therapy. Lindy soon finds herself on a violent quest for revenge after her lover is murdered. The movie will debut July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Fantastic Trailer for Musical Comedy Series SCHMIGADOON! Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for their fun new series Schmigadoon!, a musical comedy that follows a couple, played by Cecily Strong (SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), into a real-life musical land that they can’t escape from. The series also features some great musical talents including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada, as well as an appearance by the great Martin Short.
Moviestvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: 8 Key Reveals From the First Trailer

The first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark is offering fans a glimpse into Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) past, long before HBO’s The Sopranos graced our TVs. The film, which is slated to arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on Friday, October 1, is set in the 1960s during the explosive Newark riots. With African-American and Italian communities at odds, chaos ensues, creating a dangerous rivalry.
MoviesBroadway.com

Wish Granted! Watch the Trailer for Movie Musical Cinderella, Starring Camila Cabello

There is now a release date and a trailer for the new movie musical Cinderella. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. As previously announced, title star Camila Cabello and Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will play the evil stepmother, will contribute original songs to the soundtrack, and it sounds like Cabello is singing one of the new additions in the trailer. The teaser also features an exciting look at Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as Fab G. Feast your eyes on the first look below!
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Director Barry Sonnenfeld on What Drew Him to the Unexpected Musical Series

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
TV SeriesCollider

First ‘Mr. Corman’ Series Trailer Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a Struggling 30-Something With a Deep Imagination

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s Mr. Corman will prove that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a man of many talents. The new series features not only Gordon-Levitt as the main star, but also as the writer, director and executive producer of this highly anticipated dramedy. The trailer alone suggests that the veteran actor could certainly be an auteur-in-the-making, as he has an assured voice and clear confidence that few creatives possess even after years in the business. And if you needed any convincing that this series will be hit, just note that A24 produced the dramedy as well.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Lamb starring Noomi Rapace

Ahead of its premiere at Cannes this month, New Europe Film Sales has released the first teaser trailer for Lamb, the hotly-anticipated debut feature from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, as well as announcing that A24 has secured the North American rights to the Noomi Rapace-led film. Check out the teaser here…
TV SeriesRolling Stone

See First Trailer for Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Series

Netflix has shared the first full trailer for their Masters of the Universe: Revelation, director Kevin Smith’s reboot of the beloved animated series. The five-episode first part of the series premieres on the streaming service on July 23rd. Masters of the Universe: Revelation picks up after the original animated series — He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — left off following the “cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor,” Netflix said.
Musiciconvsicon.com

BEHIND THE MUSIC: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Reboot of Iconic Music Series!

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the iconic documentary series BEHIND THE MUSIC, introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists. These artists join the previously announced lineup of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. The groundbreaking series, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the trailer and a breakdown of the episode release dates below.
MoviesTVOvermind

Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular

Fans of both Star Wars and anime have been begging for a Star Wars anime for as long as I can remember, and now with Disney Plus, Disney is finally giving us all exactly what we wanted: Star Wars anime. That’s right, Disney has brought on a whole bunch of Japanese animation studios to fully write, direct, and animate a series of short films, set in the Star Wars universe, in a beloved Japanese animation style. I can’t tell you how excited I was when they made the announcement about this, and now we have our first official look at what Star Wars: Visions is going to look like. I have to admit, it doesn’t look like they’ve let us down in the slightest. So, what do we now know about Star Wars: Visions?

Comments / 0

Community Policy