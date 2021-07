On Jan. 1, 2020 bail reform was enacted in New York requiring that persons charged with low-level offenses be released at their arraignment instead of having to post bail. Some in our community, blaming this law for a recent increase in some violent crimes, have called for rolling back bail reform. However, there is no evidence that bail reform is responsible for a perceived increase in crime, and rolling back bail reform would have serious, deleterious impacts on our community.