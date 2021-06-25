Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien gives heartfelt advice as he says goodbye to late night TV

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O'Brien urged his viewers to "try and do what you love" as he said goodbye to late night television. The 58-year-old comedian and chat show host bid farewell to his long-running programme 'Conan' after 11 seasons on Thursday (06.24.21), and he had some words of wisdom at the end of the episode.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Hbo Max#Television#Tbs#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
TV Showsarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

After 28 years on late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan O’Brien bade farewell on Thursday night, thanking the network, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.
Celebritiesmediapost.com

Conan Says Good-Bye In Not-Very-Grand Finale

Conan O’Brien said good-bye to late-night TV last Thursday and hardly anybody noticed. It was not his fault. He did not change, but the times did, along with his circumstances. His show, “Conan” on TBS, had long been whittled down to a drab, bare-bones half-hour, shorn of, among other things, his band and the other half-hour that once made it a one-hour show.
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

Amber Ruffin deserves to be the queen of late-night TV

Seth Meyers delivers TV's sharpest monologue, does sidesplitting impressions and books guests that wouldn't even be allowed on loading docks at most talk-show studios. But his greatest contribution may be discovering Amber Ruffin. The 42-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native has been a "Late Night With Seth Meyers" staff writer since the...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

That One Time Conan O’Brien Crashed My Rehearsal Dinner

Conan O'Brien has been in the news a lot lately as he is hanging up his microphone. Well, let me clarify. He's retiring from late night television and his show on TBS. Up next, according to Good Housekeeping, he will be working on a "new weekly variety series" for HBO Max. That's in addition to Conan Without Borders.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
Monte Rio, CAPress Democrat

Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien. The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy