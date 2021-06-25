Cancel
Ibiza opens for tourists as Balearics are added to UK green travel list

By DJ Mag Staff
djmag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIbiza has been added to the UK's green travel list. Yesterday (24th), Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the destinations being added to the UK government's green travel list, with Ibiza and the Balearic islands among the countries to be included. From the 30th June at 4AM, anyone entering the UK...

