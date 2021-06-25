Cancel
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Police Warn Residents About Car Burglaries

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 16 days ago
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Township Police are warning residents to lock their cars, as multiple car burglaries have been occurring in the area.

Police are currently investigating these incidents that took place on National Union Blvd. and Lk. Crystalbrook Dr. Burglaries seem to have taken place between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 20.

In addition, police believe cars in the Cross Creek development were also entered into, between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 24. All cars involved that had items stolen from them were unlocked.

Police are asking anyone who lives on these streets or the surrounding areas to check surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or having video is asked to call Little Egg Harbor Township Police at 609-296-3666 ext. 170; videos can be sent to Carciniegas@lehpolice.org.

