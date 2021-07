In the United States, the Suzuki automobile brand is no more. Fans of the Suzuki Jimmy from the 80s all around the US have been saddened after seeing the latest version of the Suzuki Jimny turn up in other parts of the world that we can’t have. Car shoppers in the UK looking for a new small 4×4 can now get their lucky little hands on the Suzuki Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV).