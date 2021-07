A Texas physician was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said June 24. Grigoriy Rodonaia, MD, who practiced at Rodonaia Family Medicine and Aesthetics in Beaumont, Texas, was convicted by a jury in November 2020 of 12 counts of healthcare fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of making a false statement.