Boise State football: Houser’s shoe has dropped

247 Sports has what it calls a “Crystal Ball.” It predicts where college football recruits are going to land. Brandon Huffman, the National Recruiting Editor for 247, has made a radical adjustment for quarterback Katin Houser. Huffman now crystal balls Houser as a “lock” for Michigan State after he took an official visit to the MSU campus last weekend. Indeed, Houser decomitted from Boise State Thursday night. Once he gave his verbal to the Broncos almost three months ago, curiosity in Power 5 recruiting war rooms ramped up.