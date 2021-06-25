Mass General launches health equity campaign to collect data from 1 million patients: 4 things to know
Boston-based Mass General Brigham has launched a health equity campaign to collect demographic data from its more than 1 million adult primary care patients. The goal is to improve access to healthcare programs and services by retrieving more accurate and comprehensive data. The health system's demographic data has a rate of up to 20 percent incomplete data. The mission will be to have a rate of less than 5 percent missing data, according to a June 17 news release.www.beckershospitalreview.com