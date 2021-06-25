Cancel
Video Games

Xbox will support AMD’s super resolution tech for higher quality gaming

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution, the company’s answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS. Unlike DLSS, which is only available on NVIDIA’s select GPUs with Tensor Cores, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is open source and works with a broad range of GPUs — including some NVIDIA GPUs. Microsoft has already expressed interest in bringing the tech to Xbox consoles. And to make it a reality, the company is now releasing a preview of FSR for Xbox game developers.

