Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Learn Raspberry Pi and robotics programming for $20

By Stack Commerce
Engadget
 16 days ago

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The robotics field is growing quickly, but it’s also quite dense, requiring skills in both programming and electronics. If you want to pursue robotics either professionally or as a hobby, be prepared to climb a steep learning curve.

www.engadget.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Toys#Tech#Engadget#Ubuntu#Stacksocial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Python
Related
Musicreviewgeek.com

Forget the Band Geeks: This Raspberry Pi Xylophone Can Play Itself

When you are interested in both robotics and music, something interesting is bound to come out of it. That’s exactly the case for YouTuber HalStar, who tinkered with Raspberry Pi and ended up building this remarkable (and talented) self-playing xylophone. HalStar, whose real name is Stéphane, originally set out to...
Engineeringarxiv.org

SQRP: Sensing Quality-aware Robot Programming System for Non-expert Programmers

Robot programming typically makes use of a set of mechanical skills that is acquired by machine learning. Because there is in general no guarantee that machine learning produces robot programs that are free of surprising behavior, the safe execution of a robot program must utilize monitoring modules that take sensor data as inputs in real time to ensure the correctness of the skill execution. Owing to the fact that sensors and monitoring algorithms are usually subject to physical restrictions and that effective robot programming is sensitive to the selection of skill parameters, these considerations may lead to different sensor input qualities such as the view coverage of a vision system that determines whether a skill can be successfully deployed in performing a task. Choosing improper skill parameters may cause the monitoring modules to delay or miss the detection of important events such as a mechanical failure. These failures may reduce the throughput in robotic manufacturing and could even cause a destructive system crash. To address above issues, we propose a sensing quality-aware robot programming system that automatically computes the sensing qualities as a function of the robot's environment and uses the information to guide non-expert users to select proper skill parameters in the programming phase. We demonstrate our system framework on a 6DOF robot arm for an object pick-up task.
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11 is already running on Raspberry Pi 4

Windows 11 is up and running on the Rasberry Pi 4 after the same team managed to install Windows 10 on the Raspberry Pi 4, as we saw last year. If you want to run Windows on your Raspberry PI, then previously, you were required to use Windows 10 IoT Core version, which offers a basic Windows experience without desktop apps support as it is designed for low-powered devices.
ComputersDIY Photography

It turns out that yes, you can edit HD video on the $99 Raspberry Pi 400

Every day I see questions in Raspberry Pi groups on Facebook asking if it can do this or that and can it really replace a desktop? One of the more common tasks I often see requested of it is video editing. Can the Raspberry Pi 400 let you edit videos? Well, it turns out that yes, it can. At least, in 1080p. And there are some caveats, but yes.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Use an I2C LCD Display With Raspberry Pi Pico

LCD screens are useful and found in many parts of our life. At the train station, parking meter, vending machines communicating brief messages on how we interact with the machine they are connected to. LCD screens are a fun way to communicate information in Raspberry Pi Pico projects and other Raspberry Pi Projects. They have a big bright screen which can display text, numbers and characters across a 16 x 2 screen. The 16 refers to 16 characters across the screen, and the 2 represents the number of rows we have. We can get LCD screens with 20x2, 20x4 and many other configurations, but 16x2 is the most common.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Micro ATX Motherboard Passes First Test

The devs behind the Neotron Pico, a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered ATX motherboard project that we first covered in April, unveiled the first prototype board in a recent update. Jonathan Pallant posted pictures to Twitter of a freshly manufactured PCB ready for testing. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects use...
Technologyhackaday.com

Robotic Ball-Bouncing Platform Learns New Tricks

[T-Kuhn]’s Octo-Bouncer platform has learned some new tricks since we saw it last. If you haven’t seen it before, this device uses computer vision from a camera mounted underneath its thick, clear acrylic platform to track a ball in 3D space, and make the necessary (and minute) adjustments needed to control the ball’s movements with a robotic platform in real time.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning Primal Heuristics for Mixed Integer Programs

This paper proposes a novel primal heuristic for Mixed Integer Programs, by employing machine learning techniques. Mixed Integer Programming is a general technique for formulating combinatorial optimization problems. Inside a solver, primal heuristics play a critical role in finding good feasible solutions that enable one to tighten the duality gap from the outset of the Branch-and-Bound algorithm (B&B), greatly improving its performance by pruning the B&B tree aggressively. In this paper, we investigate whether effective primal heuristics can be automatically learned via machine learning. We propose a new method to represent an optimization problem as a graph, and train a Graph Convolutional Network on solved problem instances with known optimal solutions. This in turn can predict the values of decision variables in the optimal solution for an unseen problem instance of a similar type. The prediction of variable solutions is then leveraged by a novel configuration of the B&B method, Probabilistic Branching with guided Depth-first Search (PB-DFS) approach, aiming to find (near-)optimal solutions quickly. The experimental results show that this new heuristic can find better primal solutions at a much earlier stage of the solving process, compared to other state-of-the-art primal heuristics.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Overclock Your Windows 11-Powered Raspberry Pi 4

Windows 11 running on the Raspberry Pi 4 is quite an achievement considering the specifications of a Raspberry Pi 4 fall well below the recommended requirements for Microsoft’s latest OS. Running Windows on the Raspberry Pi is thanks to a dedicated community of developers, led by Amir Dahan, who work at a breakneck speed to create new images and updates ready for the Raspberry Pi.
TechnologyVentureBeat

The lessons we learn from self-driving will drive our robotics future

Robotics is entering an exponential growth phase. There are increasingly new and diverse applications for robots, both the inspiring and the mundane. Just within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response, robots have been deployed in novel ways — disinfecting public spaces, handling infectious materials, and providing medical care to patients.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Scoppy DIY Raspberry Pi oscilloscope project

Electronic enthusiasts searching for a project to keep them busy this weekend, may be interested in a super cheap DIY Raspberry Pi oscilloscope published to GitHub website called Scoppy. The super affordable oscilloscope consists of an Android application combined with a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller and firmware. The Raspberry Pi...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Rip and Tear With A Raspberry Pi Powered OG GameBoy

Jeroen Domburg from Sprites Mods has developed the ultimate Raspberry Pi-powered Game Boy handheld. The DMGPlus features a Raspberry Pi Zero W inside of an original Game Boy DMG-01 but the excitement doesn't end there. It can play games using original cartridges—even custom ones and, yes, that includes Doom. Some...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

CrowPi2: The Raspberry Pi laptop kit is now purchasable worldwide

Last year, Elecrow introduced the CrowPi2, a successor to the CrowPi, a computer science kit that utilised a Raspberry Pi. Initially, Elecrow sold the CrowPi2 through Kickstarter, but the company has now started selling the kit on its website. The CrowPi2 is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi Model 3B,...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi two factor authentication project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in this excellent Pi two-factor authentication project featured on the official Raspberry Pi MagPi website and official Raspberry Pi magazine and has been created by maker Angainor. Aptly named the Picoth the project is featured in issue 107 which also provides more information on “how to solve Raspberry Pi boot problems, fix audio and video issues, decipher error codes and get your Raspberry Pi working again. Learn to fix common trip-ups and become a Raspberry Pi Genius.”
PetsRaspberry Pi

Translate dog barks with Raspberry Pi

I speak English. Super well. And I can read the rough, overall vibe of writing in French. I can also order beer and taxis in Spanish. Alas, my dog can do none of these things, and we are left in communication limbo. I try asking them (in English) why they’re so mean to that one Cockapoo who lives across the road, or why they don’t understand the importance of the eyedrops the vet insists I have to hold their eyelids open to administer. They just respond with a variety of noises that I cannot translate. We need to fix this, and thankfully NerdStoke has harnessed Raspberry Pi to build a solution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy