Bill Moos out as Nebraska AD

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 16 days ago

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos announced Friday that he is retiring at the end of the month. "To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall," Moos, 70, said in a news release. "I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation."

