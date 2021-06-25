Cancel
Louisiana State

AP: Police clung to crash theory in Black man's fatal arrest

By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press
 16 days ago

MONROE, La. (AP) — A year and a half after the violent arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene, the Louisiana State Police were still trying to pin his death on a car crash. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show state police officials quietly commissioned a study late last year into the role a crash could have played in Greene’s 2019 death, even as they refused to release body camera video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the unarmed man. One trooper even admitted to investigators that he repeatedly bashed Greene in the head with a flashlight — lethal force not previously reported.

